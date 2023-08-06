Happy Sister's Day! Learn the meaning of your sister's sun sign

There's no one who just gets you like your sister. Big or small she has the solutions to all of your problems. While it takes time to realise the strength of this bond, once you do, no other relation matters as much as this one.

This Sister's Day shower your sister with love and care by getting to know her a tad bit better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per astrology, the celestial bodies play a role in who your sister is and why the two of you share this unique bond. This Sister's Day shower your sister with love and care by getting to know her a tad bit better.

Aries: Since this fiery sign has a constant competitive edge, you might have had to bear the burn while the two of you grew up together. But when it comes to their loved ones, she is always up for any losses as long as they make you happy. You will always find your best cheerleader in your Aries sister.

Taurus: Couch talks! While Taureans would never give up comfort, your sister would be always there to listen to your rants and excitements, swapping stories from her own life. She shows all the qualities embodied by this supportive sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini: Will you mind your own business? Well, a Gemini sister is a mother hen. You will find yourself seeking her for brainstorming new ideas or just life advice in general. With her wisdom and love, she makes you feel like all is going to get better, right?

Cancer: While she might be a vault in her own life, you are always welcome to shoulder your worries and happiness with her. She has a soft side that she reserves for those she loves. Just make sure to be there for her when needed.

Leo: This sister, will make it all happen for you. Leos are fierce lovers, she will d whatever it takes to make your dreams a reality. While she gives it all, she expects the same in return. Love her just as much and you have the best partner on your side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: Virgos are the sweetest to those who really know them. And while a Virgo sister might be the perfectionist for others, she will try to teach you the better ways of life in the softest way they can.

Libra: Libras are a beauty! A Libra sister is always ready to share her spotlight with you. She tends to be giving to the extent of losing herself sometimes, so watch out for her, please.

Scorpio: The lonely traveller, will mostly not talk to you and be in their own merry world. But when you guys do settle down to spend time together, she will open herself up to you and be the goofiest person to hang around with.

Sagittarius: A Sagittarian sister is the elder sister in the household regardless of her age. She takes it upon herself to keep your life smooth and problem free and is a constant source of positivity for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: While you might not connect on love you sure do connect on hate. You and your Capricorn sister can have a wild time discussing things that annoy you both or the funny things that people do. Your humour connects you with each other.

Aquarius: She makes you adventurous. Aquarians believe in making their own rules and sticking by them. So you will always find a strong moral compass in your unique Aquarian sista!

Pisces: The matters of the heart are difficult to deal. Well, you have a personal angel in the form of your Pisces sister. This sign is so emotionally intelligent that you know you can approach your sister with the deepest of worries and go back with a sated mind and heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}