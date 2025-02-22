2 zodiac signs will likely receive good fortune with the waning crescent Moon on February 22, 2025

On February 22, 2025, two zodiac signs will attract abundance and luck as the Moon in Capricorn encourages reflection, renewal, and rebuilding. The waning crescent Moon is a powerful time for letting go of what no longer serves you.

This period invites deep contemplation, allowing you to realign with your goals and welcome prosperity with open arms.

The Moon in Capricorn is here to remind you to step into your power and make bold, strategic moves. Suit up in your best business-chic outfit because it’s time to claim your success and show the world what you’re made of.

You already have the natural charisma and presence to turn heads. But even the fiercest lions need rest. If you’ve been feeling off balance, perhaps due to a career shift or new responsibilities, this Moon is here to help you regain your rhythm and confidence.

Now is your moment to take charge and make structured changes that ensure your success lasts. Capricorn’s energy pushes you to build something solid—not just flashy, but truly enduring. The key to attracting abundance now? Commitment. Capricorn plays the long game, and so should you. Quick wins might seem tempting, but real success comes from discipline and persistence.

Whether it’s managing your finances wisely, sticking to a routine that supports your ambitions, or committing to self-improvement, your efforts will be noticed and rewarded. As you build momentum leading up to the New Moon on February 27, 2025, expect a breakthrough, especially if you’ve been working on solidifying your reputation.

The Moon in Capricorn is here to recalibrate your internal compass, reshaping your heart’s blueprint and strengthening your emotional foundation. You’re preparing for a major shift that will bring emotional stability and clarity like never before.

If your relationships have felt off-balance lately—people acting distant, giving you the cold shoulder, or not being as warm as they used to be—this Moon is your chance to reset. Think of it like adjusting a lopsided picture frame—now, everything is perfectly aligned again.

This transit is clearing away distractions and helping you focus on what truly matters. It’s time to reassess your relationships and determine who genuinely wants to be in your life versus who is just there for the aesthetic.

You’re done with people who drain your energy and fail to appreciate your warmth. Now, you're rearranging your priorities, restructuring your workflow, and becoming more intentional with your time and resources. The more you align your daily actions with your highest ideals, the more abundance will flow into your life. Success isn’t about hustling harder—it’s about working smarter. Capricorn’s energy is helping you make strategic choices, ensuring that your efforts are focused and effective, rather than scattered in too many directions like a social butterfly with too many RSVPs.

This is your moment to refine your circle, strengthen key partnerships, and set firm boundaries with those who take more than they give. By letting go of unnecessary burdens, you’ll feel lighter and more ready to chase your goals. Trust your instincts, cut the excess like foam off your matcha latte, and make space for the wins ahead. Abundance is waiting for you.