Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for February 22, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot Card: Three of Swords It's decision time. Facing tough choices isn't easy, but once you push through the challenge, you'll feel a wave of relief. Right now, everything might seem larger than life, whether it's work, relationships, or personal matters. Stay firm in your choices, knowing that on the other side of this difficulty lies a fresh, new beginning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

You've been working hard, and your mind and body are craving rest. It’s the perfect time to plan a getaway—whether it's a cruise, a cosy weekend or just a staycation. Would you prefer a solo retreat or a trip with a close friend? Whatever you decide, schedule it now and give yourself something to look forward to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Momentum is picking up today. Things are moving fast, and you’re making progress—even if you can’t see the results just yet. Keep your vision strong, stay consistent, and trust that your efforts will pay off. Success is on its way; you just have to keep believing in the process.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Sometimes, life takes unexpected turns in your favour. If you've been waiting on an important decision, whether it’s legal, work-related, or personal, this week may bring the resolution you’ve been hoping for. Stay optimistic; fairness and truth are on your side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Love is in the air. If you're single, you might meet someone who truly clicks with you. If you're in a relationship, expect things to feel more harmonious and connected. Romance is flowing your way, embrace it and do something special to celebrate love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups, Reversed

Sometimes, a little space is all you need. If you're experiencing tension with a loved one, take a step back to gain some perspective. Time apart can help you realize that some disagreements aren’t as significant as they seem. A little solitude might be exactly what you need right now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Patience is your greatest ally. You might feel the urge to rush ahead, but trust that good things take time. Lean into the wisdom of waiting—some things are worth allowing to unfold naturally. There’s power in surrendering to the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Mental clarity is key for you this week. If you’re feeling uncertain, take time to journal, talk it out with a trusted friend, or simply reflect. Sometimes, slowing down helps you move forward with a clearer mind and stronger direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Everything is happening at once. While it might feel like a whirlwind, trust that things are unfolding as they should. Let go of the urge to control every detail—sometimes, stepping back and allowing things to settle naturally is the best strategy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Cups, Reversed

Something has been weighing on your heart. If you’re hesitating on a decision, ask yourself why. Are emotions holding you back? Give yourself space to process what’s going on internally. Healing and reflection will help you move forward with clarity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands, Reversed

Not everything is as stable as it seems, and that’s okay. Sometimes, things need to be shaken up so you can see the truth of a situation. Whether it’s a home project, a financial issue, or a personal matter, don’t be afraid to dig deep and get to the root of the problem.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

You may have a brilliant idea but doubt its worth. Don’t second-guess your intuition—there’s a reason this insight came to you. Even if it feels bigger than what you’re used to, embrace it. The universe is showing you just how capable you are.