3 major predictions for people born on May 29, according to a tarot reader

If your birthday falls on May 29, your next year may be about patience, emotional healing, and building lasting success. According to certified tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, this is a period that asks you to trust slow growth instead of chasing quick results.

Birthday Horoscope for May 29 borns.(Pinterest )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read 7 Ancient home rituals that may have scientific explanations

Career Horoscope for May 29 borns:

Career progress could feel gradual, but that does not mean nothing is happening. The reading highlights discipline, skill building, and long-term financial improvement.

“Hard work brings visible rewards slowly but steadily,” says Sud. This may be a strong year to improve expertise and strengthen career goals.

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, May 29, 2026: Bigger opportunities in finance, career, and changes in love may come soon

Love Horoscope for May 29 borns:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Love could bring lessons around communication and emotional balance. Past disappointments may make healing necessary before opening up fully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love could bring lessons around communication and emotional balance. Past disappointments may make healing necessary before opening up fully. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “You may begin craving peaceful love instead of emotionally chaotic patterns,” Sud explains. Stable and dependable connections may feel more appealing than emotional highs and lows. Money Horoscope for May 29 borns: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You may begin craving peaceful love instead of emotionally chaotic patterns,” Sud explains. Stable and dependable connections may feel more appealing than emotional highs and lows. Money Horoscope for May 29 borns: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Money matters may improve through practical decisions and consistency. The cards suggest focusing on security instead of risky moves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money matters may improve through practical decisions and consistency. The cards suggest focusing on security instead of risky moves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reading points toward smarter planning, discipline, and steady progress rather than overnight gains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reading points toward smarter planning, discipline, and steady progress rather than overnight gains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs from an astrologer. Reader's discretion is advised {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs from an astrologer. Reader's discretion is advised {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON