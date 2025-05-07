3 zodiac signs will gain good fortune during the Full Flower Moon in May 2025

According to Vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, this lunar event, also known as Buddha Purnima in India and Flower Full Moon by American mystics, will particularly affect certain zodiac signs, ushering in periods of good fortune and positive transformation. 3 zodiac signs will gain good fortune during Full Flower Moon may 2025(AFP)

“Buddha Purnima urges you to look at your emotional attachments disguised as loyalty”, predicts our astrologer Neeraj. For Taurus individuals, the Flower Full Moon illuminates paths to personal and professional growth. This period encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and seize new opportunities that align with your long-term goals.

"This Buddha Purnima is asking you to stop narrating and step up to nurture", shares Neeraj. Geminis are poised to experience a surge in confidence and clarity, especially in areas requiring communication and negotiation. The Flower Full Moon enhances your ability to articulate ideas and connect with others, paving the way for fruitful collaborations.

“On this Buddha Purnima, explore which part inside you fears to show that it is hurting? It's not that you need to be strong all the time”, says Neeraj. Leos will find this lunar phase invigorating, as it amplifies their natural charisma and creative energies. It's an ideal time to take initiative, lead projects, and express your artistic talents.