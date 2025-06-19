According to vedic astrology, the upcoming week brings a few celestial activities that may offer you growth and new beginnings. From powerful planetary transits to auspicious muhurats, Vedic astrology will predict a time of great potential, especially if you align your actions with the cosmic flow. 5 Cosmic events that may bring you good luck from June 20 to 26, 2025

According to a vedic astrologer, Neeraj Dhankher, 5 most powerful astrology events between June 20 and 26 may open doors to good fortune.

1. Sun Enters Ardra Nakshatra:

On June 22 at 6:28 AM, the Sun moves into Ardra Nakshatra, known for its transformative energy. According to Neeraj, this transit enhances intellectual energy and transformation. You may feel called to rethink your life path or sharpen your focus on long-term goals.

The planetary energy supports learning, healing, and letting go of outdated patterns, making it a powerful time for anyone seeking a fresh start.

2. Mercury Enters Cancer:

When Mercury enters Cancer on June 22 at 9:33 PM, expect conversations to get more heartfelt. According to Neeraj, emotional communication will be boosted. Communication may become more emotionally rich and intuitive. Whether you’re reconnecting with a loved one or expressing your truth at work, this transit helps you speak with compassion.

3. Venus Enters Krittika Nakshatra:

On Thursday, June 26, at 12:24 PM, Venus shifts into Krittika Nakshatra, lighting beauty and self-expression.

4. Summer Solstice:

This week also brings the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. It’s ideal for meditation, energy healing, and setting intentions for the months ahead. During this cosmic event, you may feel more in tune with your inner self or more inspired to explore your spiritual path.