Weekly Panchang for June 20-26, 2025: Mercury Transits Cancer, Darsha Amavasya, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings some significant events and divine observances. The Sun enters Ardra Nakshatra, enhancing intellectual energy and transformation, while Mercury’s transit in Cancer highlights emotional communication. Venus transitions into Krittika Nakshatra, inspiring artistic pursuits and a passion for creativity. A potent Vyatipata Yoga formed by the Sun and Moon adds spiritual intensity, perfect for meditation and karmic cleansing. The Summer Solstice offers powerful solar energies for setting intentions. Key observances, such as Yogini Ekadashi, Masik Shivaratri, and Darsha Amavasya, present opportunities for devotion and spiritual renewal. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 20, Friday (05:24 AM to 09:45 PM) and on June 26, Thursday (08:46 AM to 05:25 AM, June 27).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 20, Friday (05:24 AM to 09:45 PM) and on June 26, Thursday (08:46 AM to 05:25 AM, June 27). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: An auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Friday, June 20 (09:49 AM to 09:45 PM) and on Monday, June 23 (03:16 PM to 10:09 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn form a 150-degree angle on June 20 (Friday) at 05:34 AM

Sun enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 22 (Sunday) at 06:28 AM

Mars and Jupiter form a sextile on June 22 (Sunday) at 03:56 PM

Mercury enters the Cancer sign on June 22 (Sunday) at 09:33 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep square on June 23 (Monday) at 12:03 AM

Sun and Jupiter close conjunction on June 24 (Tuesday) at 08:44 PM

Mercury enters Pushya Nakshatra on June 25 (Wednesday) at 05:08 AM

Venus enters Krittika Nakshatra on June 26 (Thursday) at 12:24 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Yogini Ekadashi (June 21, Saturday): Yogini Ekadashi is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed to cleanse sins and diseases. Devotees abstain from grains and follow strict discipline. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama and offering prayers help in attaining liberation. This Ekadashi is especially revered in scriptures for purifying both the body and the soul through devotion.

Yogini Ekadashi is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed to cleanse sins and diseases. Devotees abstain from grains and follow strict discipline. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama and offering prayers help in attaining liberation. This Ekadashi is especially revered in scriptures for purifying both the body and the soul through devotion. Masik Karthigai (June 22, Sunday): Masik Karthigai is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, celebrated with deepam (lamps) and prayers. Devotees light oil lamps in homes and temples, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. It’s an auspicious time for spiritual purification, devotion, and expressing gratitude for divine protection and strength.

Masik Karthigai is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, celebrated with deepam (lamps) and prayers. Devotees light oil lamps in homes and temples, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. It’s an auspicious time for spiritual purification, devotion, and expressing gratitude for divine protection and strength. Gauna Yogini Ekadashi (June 22, Sunday): Gauna Yogini Ekadashi is observed a day after the main Ekadashi in certain regions. It follows the same rituals and spiritual focus—fasting, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and chanting sacred texts. This day provides an opportunity to continue the sacred observance, enhancing spiritual merit and fostering deeper inner purification.

Gauna Yogini Ekadashi is observed a day after the main Ekadashi in certain regions. It follows the same rituals and spiritual focus—fasting, worshipping Lord Vishnu, and chanting sacred texts. This day provides an opportunity to continue the sacred observance, enhancing spiritual merit and fostering deeper inner purification. Vaishnava Yogini Ekadashi (June 22, Sunday): Vaishnava Yogini Ekadashi is observed by followers of the Vaishnava tradition with great devotion to Lord Vishnu. Fasting, chanting of holy names, and charity are key aspects. It is believed to destroy sins and grant liberation. The day is ideal for surrendering to divine will and cultivating pure devotion.

Vaishnava Yogini Ekadashi is observed by followers of the Vaishnava tradition with great devotion to Lord Vishnu. Fasting, chanting of holy names, and charity are key aspects. It is believed to destroy sins and grant liberation. The day is ideal for surrendering to divine will and cultivating pure devotion. Pradosh Vrat (June 23, Monday): Pradosh Vrat is a powerful fast observed during the twilight of Trayodashi, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees perform evening pujas and chant mantras to seek forgiveness and spiritual upliftment. It is a blessed time to meditate, offer abhishekam, and connect deeply with Shiva’s grace and inner stillness.

Pradosh Vrat is a powerful fast observed during the twilight of Trayodashi, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees perform evening pujas and chant mantras to seek forgiveness and spiritual upliftment. It is a blessed time to meditate, offer abhishekam, and connect deeply with Shiva’s grace and inner stillness. Masik Shivaratri (June 23, Monday): Masik Shivaratri is a monthly observance honouring Lord Shiva on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees observe a night-long fast and offer prayers with bel leaves and water. This sacred night enhances spiritual awareness, promotes discipline, and invites divine protection and blessings for transformation and liberation.

Masik Shivaratri is a monthly observance honouring Lord Shiva on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees observe a night-long fast and offer prayers with bel leaves and water. This sacred night enhances spiritual awareness, promotes discipline, and invites divine protection and blessings for transformation and liberation. Rohini Vrat (Tuesday, June 24): Rohini Vrat is a significant fast observed mainly by Jain women, especially when Rohini Nakshatra falls during Krishna Paksha. It is believed to bring prosperity, marital bliss, and spiritual merit. The vrat includes fasting, reciting Jain scriptures, and performing charity. It fosters inner purity and commitment to righteous living.

Rohini Vrat is a significant fast observed mainly by Jain women, especially when Rohini Nakshatra falls during Krishna Paksha. It is believed to bring prosperity, marital bliss, and spiritual merit. The vrat includes fasting, reciting Jain scriptures, and performing charity. It fosters inner purity and commitment to righteous living. Darsha Amavasya (June 25, Wednesday): Darsha Amavasya falls on the no-moon day and is ideal for ancestral offerings (tarpana) and introspection. Devotees observe fasts, perform rituals to remove Pitru dosha, and seek blessings from their ancestors. This Amavasya is spiritually potent for letting go of negativity and inviting renewal through silence, prayer, and purification.

Darsha Amavasya falls on the no-moon day and is ideal for ancestral offerings (tarpana) and introspection. Devotees observe fasts, perform rituals to remove Pitru dosha, and seek blessings from their ancestors. This Amavasya is spiritually potent for letting go of negativity and inviting renewal through silence, prayer, and purification. Anvadhan (June 25, Wednesday): Anvadhan is observed as a preparatory day for the sacred havan rituals of the next lunar cycle. Devotees clean their homes, prepare offerings, and align their minds for upcoming Vedic rites. It is a day of inner and outer readiness, promoting mindfulness, simplicity, and sacred discipline before performing Ishti.

Anvadhan is observed as a preparatory day for the sacred havan rituals of the next lunar cycle. Devotees clean their homes, prepare offerings, and align their minds for upcoming Vedic rites. It is a day of inner and outer readiness, promoting mindfulness, simplicity, and sacred discipline before performing Ishti. Ashadha Amavasya (June 25, Wednesday): Ashadha Amavasya marks the new moon in the month of Ashadha, an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, ancestral worship, and new beginnings. Devotees perform tarpana, observe fasts, and engage in charity. The day is ideal for quiet reflection, setting spiritual intentions, and paying homage to forebears and divine forces.

Ashadha Amavasya marks the new moon in the month of Ashadha, an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, ancestral worship, and new beginnings. Devotees perform tarpana, observe fasts, and engage in charity. The day is ideal for quiet reflection, setting spiritual intentions, and paying homage to forebears and divine forces. Ashadha Navratri (June 26, Thursday): Ashadha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, is a nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her subtle, esoteric forms. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform sadhanas. It is a powerful time for invoking Shakti, protection, spiritual growth, and deep inner transformation through divine feminine energy.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 20: 10:38 AM to 12:23 PM

10:38 AM to 12:23 PM June 21: 08:53 AM to 10:38 AM

08:53 AM to 10:38 AM June 22: 05:38 PM to 07:22 PM

05:38 PM to 07:22 PM June 23: 07:09 AM to 08:54 AM

07:09 AM to 08:54 AM June 24: 03:53 PM to 05:38 PM

03:53 PM to 05:38 PM June 25: 12:24 PM to 02:09 PM

12:24 PM to 02:09 PM June 26: 02:09 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

