Weekly Chinese Horoscope from June 16-22, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Think about your goals from the start,” because that’s the attitude that will help you most this week. June 16 is a Fire Dragon Open Day, and it brings new chances, especially in your career. Show up with your best effort. If you're a student, treat your studies like they’re your full-time job, stay focused and give it your all. Try to be more disciplined with your time and energy. Read your Weekly Chinese Zodiac Horoscope from June 16-22, 2025.

On Thursday, it’s a good time to finish tricky tasks or anything that slowed you down earlier in the week. You might notice that Tuesday, June 17, feels like the weekend came a little early. Something in your life that you've been wanting to end will finally come to a close. It’s a chance to let go and make room for a fresh start, especially with the summer solstice around the corner.

You’re feeling especially focused and determined this week. Since there aren’t any major issues getting in your way, your mind and emotions can stay clear and future-focused. Your luckiest day this week will be June 22. It’s the perfect time to get your life in order, make plans, get organized, and set things up so you can start next week feeling strong and prepared.

At some point, you might be given more work than you expected. Be careful not to take on too much, especially on Thursday. This week is about building a strong foundation for yourself.

You’re one of the strongest animal signs because you’re disciplined and think things through carefully. Your best day this week will be Friday, June 20. On this day, you’ll be putting in a lot of effort to reach your weekly goals. At work, you might hit a new level of success and even get some nice compliments from your boss or teammates.

In love, if you’re single, there’s a chance you could meet someone new this weekend. If you’re in a relationship, try to talk about any problems on Thursday, June 19, it's a good time to clear the air. It’s a great week to reset and start fresh together.

From Monday to Wednesday, you’ll have lots of energy to get things done. If you have kids or family tasks, try to handle them on Monday, June 16.

You are likely to get invited to a special event this Monday. Your lucky day is Saturday, June 21, a Metal Rooster Balance Day. Use it to do something meaningful and refocus on your goals for the year.

During the week of June 16–22, 2025, you’ll have two powerful days in a row. Monday is perfect for starting projects you’ve been delaying, and Tuesday brings a chance to make big progress at work. Don’t waste these days as starting strong can set the tone for your entire week.

This is a great time to focus on your career, even if it means putting love on hold for a bit. By the weekend, you’ll be ready to relax and take it easy.

This week, your inner compass gets a reset. Monday and Tuesday might be hectic, but you’ll still hear your inner voice guiding you clearly.

On Thursday, focus on actions that support your growth. Don’t let distractions steal your time. Tune into your emotions, they’ll reveal what’s really going on inside. Be mindful of your thoughts, especially around people who may not be long-term connections. Protect your energy and don’t share too much unless there’s real trust.

June 16–22 is a great week for your easygoing nature. You can focus on what you enjoy without pressure.

Set boundaries on Wednesday, June 18, and send any necessary emails on Thursday, June 19. Plan ahead early in the week, then unplug and recharge on Sunday, June 22.

This week is healing for you, though Monday to Wednesday may feel tense. You may notice which people and tasks bring out your best, and which don’t. By Thursday, June 19, you’ll naturally want to step back from anything draining.

You don’t have to cut ties harshly, just set boundaries and avoid last-minute stress. Use the weekend to catch up and prepare for a steady week ahead.

Your success this week starts with a tidy space. Cleaning and adding feng shui touches to your home or desk on Monday and Tuesday can boost your energy and give you a sense of control.

On Thursday, watch out for emotional reactions, don’t let fear or anger take over. Focus on calm, grounding activities instead. The weekend might feel hectic if you're not prepared, so make a clear checklist for the week and stick to your plan.

You’re great at seeing things clearly, but during the week of June 16–22, it might be easy to focus too much on flaws, especially in relationships. From Tuesday onward, you may notice patterns that frustrate you.

If you want to talk things out, Thursday is the best day, people will be more open to compromise then. Friday and Saturday are ideal for focusing on your well-being. Think about starting a new health routine soon.

You’re deeply loyal, and once you walk away from something, you rarely look back. But this week, you might find yourself thinking about the past more than usual. On Thursday, someone from your past could reach out. This could be a chance to heal, let go of old grudges, and open your heart again.

If you’re hoping to meet someone new, the weekend looks promising. Saturday, June 21, is especially lucky. You might connect with someone special while running errands or focusing on your own well-being.

The week of June 16 is all about self-improvement. Looking back at the past six months can help you step into a more successful chapter.

You may start new routines on Tuesday, as Monday might be too hectic for clear focus. Use Monday to plan, but avoid jumping into big projects or meetings, especially on Thursday, June 19. Steady progress is better than rushing and burning out.