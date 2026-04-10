5 zodiac signs are likely to attract luck in love tomorrow, as per a tarot reader

Love and emotional connections may take a positive shift for some zodiac signs as the current cosmic energy may encourage honest conversations, emotional balance, and deeper bonds. According to tarot reader Kishori Sud, a few zodiac signs may feel especially supported when it comes to romance, attraction, and meaningful connections.

Read about the lucky zodiac signs on April 11, 2026.(Unsplash)

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Whether it is renewed harmony in an existing relationship or the possibility of meeting someone new, these signs may indicate their love life is moving in a hopeful direction.

According to Kishori, “This is a good phase for bonding.” Cheerful and light energy may surround your love life. This could be a good time to spend quality time with someone who makes you feel emotionally safe and understood. Instead of overthinking situations, allow yourself to enjoy the connection as it unfolds.

According to Kishori, this is a good time to strengthen your connection. Clarity and confidence may help you express your feelings more openly. This can bring warmth and understanding into your relationships. Your positive energy could attract attention and strengthen emotional bonds with someone special.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kishori, "A fresh emotional energy is entering your life". A fresh emotional phase may begin for you. Whether it is a new connection or a renewed spark in an existing relationship, the energy encourages you to stay open to possibilities. Trusting your intuition may guide you toward fulfilling emotional experiences. Aries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kishori, "A fresh emotional energy is entering your life". A fresh emotional phase may begin for you. Whether it is a new connection or a renewed spark in an existing relationship, the energy encourages you to stay open to possibilities. Trusting your intuition may guide you toward fulfilling emotional experiences. Aries {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kishori, "This is a good time to focus on emotional stability rather than temporary excitement". You may find yourself drawn to stable, mature connections rather than fleeting excitement. Focusing on consistency and emotional security can help strengthen your relationship and create a sense of long-term stability. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kishori, "This is a good time to focus on emotional stability rather than temporary excitement". You may find yourself drawn to stable, mature connections rather than fleeting excitement. Focusing on consistency and emotional security can help strengthen your relationship and create a sense of long-term stability. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Kishori, “You may give or receive emotional support”. Balance and mutual support may define your love life during this phase. Giving and receiving emotional care equally can deepen your connection. Setting healthy boundaries while showing affection may help maintain harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kishori, “You may give or receive emotional support”. Balance and mutual support may define your love life during this phase. Giving and receiving emotional care equally can deepen your connection. Setting healthy boundaries while showing affection may help maintain harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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