5 Zodiac Signs most likely to fall in love this July

Cancer: The time of worry is gone. High chances of finding the one for you, Cancerians. You might find yourself drawn to someone who understands your sensitive side and comforts you in times of need. When you find connections like these, hold on to them with being understanding and emotional.

Read along to find out the sun signs most likely to find love this month. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: July will be proving its worth for you, Leos. Find your “lover” this July. Be prepared for someone to enter and wreck all the walls you've built around your heart. You require people to stay and this one will. Embrace partnership and be open to finding love.

Gemini: The summer sky holds loads of surprises for you, dear Geminis. Your sign is known for being chatty and commanding attention. This month someone might capture your attention and form a profound connection. Explore the depth of conversations and allow love to enter your life and prove its worth.

Virgo: A month full of promise and renewal. You never have to go above and beyond to earn people's love, Virgos. Things fall into place at the right time. Trust the process but be wise about who you allow to enter your life. The right person will restore your faith in love, just wait.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: Souls should be connected to each other and yours will this month, for sure. You value soul connections and they will find you this month. Someone will come into your life to stay and it's all destined to happen, Capricorns. Don't deny your desires and let love take its place in your world.