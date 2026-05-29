A rare tithi is coming in June 2026. Here’s how it may affect your life

Saturn, often known in astrology as the planet of discipline, karma, and justice, is currently moving through Revati Nakshatra in Pisces. On July 27, 2026, Saturn will begin its retrograde phase in Pisces and remain retrograde until December 11, 2026. This period will last for around 138 days.

Saturn planet.(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In astrology, a retrograde planet appears to move backward from Earth's perspective. Saturn's retrograde phase is believed to influence every zodiac sign differently. For Pisces natives, this transit may bring changes connected to confidence, responsibilities, relationships, and well-being.

Also Read Zero retrogrades until May 7, 2026: A celebrity astrologer shares how to make the most of this 'most productive' phase

Saturn Retrograde 2026 effects on Pisces personality and Emotions

According to astrological beliefs, retrograde Saturn will be placed in the first house for Pisces. This house is linked to personality, physical presence, and self-image.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During this period, Pisces individuals may feel more uncertain about their choices or direction in life. Confidence levels could fluctuate, and emotional sensitivity may rise. Some people may also notice an increase in duties at work or in personal life, which could add to mental pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this period, Pisces individuals may feel more uncertain about their choices or direction in life. Confidence levels could fluctuate, and emotional sensitivity may rise. Some people may also notice an increase in duties at work or in personal life, which could add to mental pressure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This transit may encourage Pisces natives to slow down, reflect, and approach important decisions with patience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This transit may encourage Pisces natives to slow down, reflect, and approach important decisions with patience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read A US tarot reader predicts what Gemini Season 2026 could bring for each zodiac sign Saturn Retrograde in Pisces: Love and Relationship Predictions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read A US tarot reader predicts what Gemini Season 2026 could bring for each zodiac sign Saturn Retrograde in Pisces: Love and Relationship Predictions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Relationships may require extra care during this phase. Married Pisces natives could experience misunderstandings or disagreements with their spouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relationships may require extra care during this phase. Married Pisces natives could experience misunderstandings or disagreements with their spouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who are single or exploring a romantic connection may face delays, confusion, or emotional disappointment. Astrology suggests avoiding impulsive choices in matters of the heart during this period. Honest communication and emotional balance may help reduce tension.

Also Read Why are many astrology followers talking about a “new energy shift” in 2026

Career and Money Horoscope for Pisces During Saturn Retrograde

Students may struggle to stay motivated or fully focused on studies. At the workplace, professionals could face challenges involving authority figures, managers, or workplace communication.

When it comes to finances, expenses may increase while earnings remain mostly unchanged. Astrological advice during this period leans toward caution in money matters. Avoid rushing into investments or taking financial risks without careful planning.

Health Predictions for Pisces During Saturn Retrograde

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Health may also need more attention during this transit. Some Pisces natives could experience mental stress, restless sleep, or insomnia.

Keeping distance from negative thinking may become important during this time. Activities such as yoga, meditation, mindfulness practices, or maintaining a balanced routine may help support emotional well-being.

Astrological Remedies for Saturn Retrograde

According to traditional astrological beliefs, some people follow spiritual remedies to seek Saturn's blessings during challenging periods.

Commonly suggested practices include:

Visiting a Shani temple on Saturdays

Donating black items such as black clothes or ironing

Offering mustard oil on Saturdays

Chanting the Shani mantra: “Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namah”

These remedies are rooted in astrological traditions and are followed by believers seeking balance and protection during Saturn-related transits.

Also Read: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON