A US Astrologer shares a powerful cosmic message that may begin a new karmic cycle this week

A US astrologer has shared an important cosmic message this week, suggesting that the current planetary energy may signal the beginning of a new karmic cycle for many people.

A representative image of the karmic cycle.(Pixabay)

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As per astrologer Galit Raiman, certain emotional or life situations appearing now may not be random. Instead, they may be connected to karmic patterns that are resurfacing so that individuals can finally understand them, heal them, and move forward.

This week, “Neptune brings the vision, the dream, the feeling of what is possible. Saturn steps in and asks you to take it seriously, to give it shape, to commit to it in a real way”, predicts astrologer Galit Raiman.

What does a karmic cycle mean in astrology?

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{{^usCountry}} Karmic cycles often begin when the universe pushes people to reflect on their past choices, relationships, and inner beliefs. During such periods, situations may arise that encourage deeper awareness about what is working in life and what needs to change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karmic cycles often begin when the universe pushes people to reflect on their past choices, relationships, and inner beliefs. During such periods, situations may arise that encourage deeper awareness about what is working in life and what needs to change. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The astrologer suggests that this phase is less about external events and more about internal clarity. People may feel drawn to reconsider their priorities, set healthier boundaries, or release patterns that no longer serve their personal growth. How do karmic cycles affect personal life? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The astrologer suggests that this phase is less about external events and more about internal clarity. People may feel drawn to reconsider their priorities, set healthier boundaries, or release patterns that no longer serve their personal growth. How do karmic cycles affect personal life? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to astrologer Raiman, the karmic cycles can mark powerful turning points. When people become more conscious of their actions and emotional responses, they may find themselves stepping into a new chapter that aligns better with their true values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to astrologer Raiman, the karmic cycles can mark powerful turning points. When people become more conscious of their actions and emotional responses, they may find themselves stepping into a new chapter that aligns better with their true values. {{/usCountry}}

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For many people, such cosmic messages serve as reminders to slow down and pay attention to the lessons life presents. Rather than resisting change, the current energy may encourage people to embrace transformation and growth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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