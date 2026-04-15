A US Astrologer shares a powerful cosmic message that may begin a new karmic cycle this week
A US astrologer has shared an important cosmic message this week, suggesting that the current planetary energy may signal the beginning of a new karmic cycle.
A US astrologer has shared an important cosmic message this week, suggesting that the current planetary energy may signal the beginning of a new karmic cycle for many people.
As per astrologer Galit Raiman, certain emotional or life situations appearing now may not be random. Instead, they may be connected to karmic patterns that are resurfacing so that individuals can finally understand them, heal them, and move forward.
This week, “Neptune brings the vision, the dream, the feeling of what is possible. Saturn steps in and asks you to take it seriously, to give it shape, to commit to it in a real way”, predicts astrologer Galit Raiman.
What does a karmic cycle mean in astrology?
Karmic cycles often begin when the universe pushes people to reflect on their past choices, relationships, and inner beliefs. During such periods, situations may arise that encourage deeper awareness about what is working in life and what needs to change.{{/usCountry}}
Karmic cycles often begin when the universe pushes people to reflect on their past choices, relationships, and inner beliefs. During such periods, situations may arise that encourage deeper awareness about what is working in life and what needs to change.{{/usCountry}}
The astrologer suggests that this phase is less about external events and more about internal clarity. People may feel drawn to reconsider their priorities, set healthier boundaries, or release patterns that no longer serve their personal growth.
How do karmic cycles affect personal life?{{/usCountry}}
The astrologer suggests that this phase is less about external events and more about internal clarity. People may feel drawn to reconsider their priorities, set healthier boundaries, or release patterns that no longer serve their personal growth.
How do karmic cycles affect personal life?{{/usCountry}}
According to astrologer Raiman, the karmic cycles can mark powerful turning points. When people become more conscious of their actions and emotional responses, they may find themselves stepping into a new chapter that aligns better with their true values.{{/usCountry}}
According to astrologer Raiman, the karmic cycles can mark powerful turning points. When people become more conscious of their actions and emotional responses, they may find themselves stepping into a new chapter that aligns better with their true values.{{/usCountry}}
For many people, such cosmic messages serve as reminders to slow down and pay attention to the lessons life presents. Rather than resisting change, the current energy may encourage people to embrace transformation and growth.
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