Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from Nov 10-16 for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): In the week ahead, Aries, anticipate a blend of financial prosperity and quality time with loved ones. Your cosmic alignment suggests a focus on yourself and your immediate tasks. Emphasize self-care and steer clear of unnecessary drama. Exciting family trips and opportunities for bonding take center stage. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from November 10 -16, 2023.(Pixaaby)

Lucky colours for the week: Off-white and beige

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus, channel your inner queen and direct your focus towards what you desire. The cosmic forces align to attract helpful individuals into your sphere. Act on your plans with confidence, as your creativity is poised to bring forth luxurious rewards. Don't be overly concerned about outcomes; success is on the horizon. Lucky colour spectrum: All shades of green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20):

Gemini, as you navigate the cosmic energies, your determination and self-control will play crucial roles in gaining respect and advancing in your career. Others will acknowledge and appreciate your success. Love from family and your soulmate adds a blissful touch to this period. Approach life situations with a different perspective, thinking and planning thoroughly. Lucky colour for the week: Mauve.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22):

Cancer, you are on the verge of accomplishing much, and your guardian angels are watching over you. Stay focused on the right path, avoiding tempting shortcuts that may not align with ethical standards. Leave the past behind, as a surge of activities brings excitement and energy. Lucky colour to embrace: Orange.

LEO (July 23 - August 22):

Leo, health takes the spotlight this week. Lack of sleep and rest may impact your well-being, so prioritize self-care. Monitor your health and steer clear of stress. A non-greasy diet and ample fresh air are recommended. Despite potential challenges, stay determined and prepare for any possibilities in the upcoming days. This is also a time to follow your passions. Lucky colour: Rust orange.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22):

Virgo, it's time to seek relief from stress and exercise patience. You've made wise investments in life, so now, patiently await the harvest. Regularly review your progress, as rapid growth in your plans is expected. Trust your instincts and let them guide you in the right direction. Lucky colours for the week: Pink and light brown.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22):

Libra, stand up for your beliefs and claim your personal power. Have confidence in yourself and assert your beliefs. Take pride in your work, and consider investing time in enhancing your knowledge and qualifications. A course or training opportunity may present itself. Release your fears and embrace your personal power.

Lucky colour spectrum: All shades of pink

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpio, take a moment to pause and reflect before handling situations. There are better ways to approach challenges, and a thoughtful reflection can guide your actions accordingly. In the realm of romantic relationships, positivity and hope for deep, lasting connections abound. Review past investments and plan for the future. Luck is on your side now.

Lucky colour: Aqua blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarius, focus on your goals, and you'll find resolutions to any challenges that arise. Be cautious of getting entangled in the struggles of others; maintain your focus. Financial abundance and spiritual bliss are poised to bless you. Consider engaging in acts of charity this month for added blessings. Your power may intimidate those around you, so stay calm and fearless.

Lucky colour: Purple.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the wheel of fortune is turning in your favor. New beginnings, accompanied by name, fame, and abundance, are on the horizon. The universe is guiding you towards the right direction, urging you to follow your passions. It's time to leave the past, including past relationships, behind.

Lucky colours: Brown and light green.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, release your attachment to outcomes and adopt a more uplifting approach to life. Keep your focus on the bigger picture, and allow others to perform their roles effectively. Your life experiences, when approached positively, will lead you to success. Embrace your kindness as a source of strength, and take pride in your achievements.

Lucky colour for the week: Sunrise yellow.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces, working excessively alone is not the solution. Don't hesitate to seek resources and assistance. Release the past to make room for a more enriching future. Adopt a mindset of letting go and allowing the universe to guide you. A new emotional situation will demand your attention, and your intuitive powers will be your guide.

Lucky colour: Olive green.

