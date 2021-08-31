Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

Dear Aquarius, your financial sector is about to gain new and exciting energy. Don't lose your temper during stressful talks and take care of yourself.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Push the boundaries by joining in discussions and expanding your queries to the group.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, rather than facing your fears and doubts today, you might want to share your uncertainties with others. Push the boundaries by joining in discussions and expanding your queries to the group. In most cases, you should go about solving the world's problems on your own, but you should occasionally stop and broaden your perspective by considering other viewpoints.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial sector is about to gain new and exciting energy. If you've avoided setting boundaries, the Universe will assist you by giving you a push in the right direction. New avenues open up for those arranging funds for a new business. Homemakers may start earning from a hobby.

Aquarius Family Today

During stressful talks, you rapidly lose your temper, which leads to you saying things that cause distress to your family and friends. Your relationships may be strained, and you will regret your choice of words later. Stay vigilant and maintain inner composure. A more relaxed state of mind helps to better understand things.

Aquarius Career Today

Your ideas at the work place will be accepted because they are both practical and innovative. Those who have grown accustomed to your imaginative approach consider you a dreamer. Surprise them by revealing a lesser-known, more sensible side of yourself: your sensible, grounded side. If you can present something like this to your boss, you'll have gained big points in the workplace.

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Health Today

A lot of effort is needed to make oneself so comfortable in the body. Do you know Aquarius anyone who is in incredible physical shape, but still appears uncomfortable in their skin? Becoming "in shape" is more complex than appears at first glance. The entire process is all about starting with what you eat and followed by how you eat. Do you eat without planning ahead? Ask this question to yourself Aquarians! See to it that you are eating and eating as you prefer today; the rest will take care of itself.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Although you have a partner in your romantic life, don't allow yourself to take their opinions and attitudes too seriously. But on the surface, they may seem a bit callous and selfish. This can be due to fear or insecurity feelings. Consider things from another person's perspective. Ensure their peace of mind too Aquarians. Afterall, a relationship comprises of two people – why should one be too dominant?

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

