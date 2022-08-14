Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: The right time to start afresh

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) The time is just right to start afresh. Aquarians are advised to trust their basic instincts and take all their decisions with full confidence. As far as possible, avoid adopting shortcuts to achieve goals. As profits strengthen your bank balance, you must concentrate on saving more and avoid splurging. There are chances that an unpredictable nature could mar a domestic relationship. You are likely to face some problems on the family front. But with the help of other members, you will be able to sort t them out. You and your loved one's been busy for quite some time and have finally decided to go on a vacation. Being an opportunity seeker is not good for you, as you would want to get the correct value for your property. If you’re going ahead with a property transaction, be sure to consider the legal aspects. It is high time to clear even minor misunderstandings with friends. Give suggestions only after considering their practicability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Aquarius Finance Today: You need to be realistic in financial planning and assumptions to enable yourself to achieve your goals. Your plan for a personal loan might not work out, so keep an alternative close. Proper dialogue and cooperation would be essential to build up a trustworthy relationship with business partners.

Aquarius Family Today: Chances that you are likely to be misunderstood by your parents as you fail to convey your point. Unnecessary worry about family problems would mar judicial traits. Better to keep your cool and calm to enable yourself to find a solution.

Aquarius Career Today: On the professional front, some Aquarians are likely to step into a position of higher authority. Senior business managers are likely to perform exceptionally well in their related fields. New job prospects may materialize for freshers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today: Aquarius natives will be highly benefited by diverting attention to spirituality. It is high time to avoid a rich and high-calorie diet and stick to your workout schedule. Moderate exercise is recommended. It will make you flexible and keep your mobility in check.

Aquarius Love Life Today: The romantic company brings an exhilarating experience for Aquarius natives. You brighten the day of your romantic partner with a lovely smile and sweet message. All your beautiful moments with your partner may compel you to make marriage or engagement proposals.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON