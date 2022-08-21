Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: A day full of inspiration

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) This is a good day, but you should be cautious on the family front. Some property issues may become cause of concern and stress. Day is filled with inspiration and zeal as you are in a good state on the health front. Those who have been worried about the health of an elderly, they may take a sigh of relief as health condition may improve soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may perform well on the professional front and your mind may be filled with innovative and great ideas. Your business may thrive and you may get wonderful opportunities to meet potential clients and promote your products or services. It’s good to join a social event today to increase your professional circle. Love birds may spend quality time together.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Aquarius Finance Today: You may have a moderate day on the financial front. Some may have to pay EMI and withdraw savings to pay hospital bills. Avoid singing any contract today. property deals may not go as per expectation, so postpone buying or selling real estate today.

Aquarius Family Today: Things may become complicated and messy between you and your relatives and an ancestral property may become the main cause of this messy situation. Try to keep your cool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Career Today: You may work actively and constantly on your projects and have new strategies and ideas. Day may prove productive and get appreciation from team members.

Aquarius Health Today: You may enjoy good health and your mind may be filled with happy thoughts. You may become an inspiration for people around you as you are going to spread love, joy and happiness.

Aquarius Love Life Today: You and your partner may have a romantic evening and things may go as per your plans. Newly married couples may dine out and try some fun activities. Singles may try to mingle by flirting with crush or someone special.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON