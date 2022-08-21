Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Expect excellent output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. Guests are likely to brighten up the home front. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Chances of a relationship going sour on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. A family outing is on the cards. Excellent physical condition may find some full of energy today. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Property is likely to be acquired by some. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen romantic front by spending more time with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting. You are likely to make all out efforts to gain total fitness and succeed. Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today. Don’t get involved in any property deal today.

Love Focus: Your advice will work in sorting out the differences between Lovers.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A money-making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness. Some of you can get busy in doing up your home. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: Lover will take steps to rekindle love life to make the romantic front scintillating!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. A promising job may elude those looking for one. You will manage to keep in shape. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones, who are not in town. Road users need to be extra vigilant. Some of you may possess a flat soon. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Stars advise caution, as events on the professional front don’t seem too favourable. You will enjoy excellent health. Changes on the domestic front are likely for some. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Attempts to resurrect your dull love life may require more efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Balanced diet is your answer to good health. Chances of losing a lucrative deal cannot be ruled out for some. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: You are likely to cherish your moments with lover today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. A profitable time is foreseen for those in tourism and hospitality sectors. A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. On the luck front, a good phase is about to start.

Love Focus: Love life appears a bed of roses as you spare no efforts in appeasing partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You are likely to make your presence felt in a meeting or seminar. Health of a parent or family elder can cause concern. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. A venture others were apprehensive about will prove profitable. You remain in good shape by being regular outdoors. A confrontation with spouse or a family elder is possible. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Owning a house is indicated for some. A treat is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Your academic pursuits can take a romantic turn!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A financial transaction promises good return. Appreciation for a job well done awaits you at work! Change of diet will improve health. A difference of opinion may pit you against a family elder. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. You are set to enjoy the exclusive company of people of eminence.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the deskbound. Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. A family issue may need to be deliberated upon, so that it does not disturb domestic harmony. An out of town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

