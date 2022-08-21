Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Enjoy your happy married life

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Day seems moderate, you may face hard times on the family front. Parents may impose their wish on you and you may feel a lot of pressure to do well on the academic and career front. This is not a permanent issue, so be cool and keep working on your life goals.

It's a good day on the health front and you may spend it with your friends. Meditation can become the key to be happy and content for some. Day is suitable to buy a life or health insurance policy and spend time in comparing prices and plans. An excellent day is marked on the work front. You may work on your weakness and hone your skills to get more job opportunities.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Read ahead

Pisces Finance Today: Day seems moderate and some good property deals are on your way. Some may join professional courses to advance their career or increase their marketing budget to achieve their business goals.

Pisces Family Today: Day seems unfavorable, so be careful on the home front. Any kind of argument with a relative or neighbor may turn out messy and cause you mental stress. Kids may not meet your expectation and it may also ruin your mood.

Pisces Career Today: You may have an excellent day on the career front. Recruiters may try to connect with you, so seize the best opportunity you find today to ensure your professional growth.

Pisces Health Today: This is a good day in terms of health. Some new recipes may prove good for your health. Meditation and spa may make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Your fitness trainer may give you a valuable advice today.

Pisces Love Life Today: Joyful day is indicated on the love front. Some couples may plan a romantic night out. Married couples may enjoy recreational or thrilling activities and make the things enjoyable for themselves.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

