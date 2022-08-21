Libra Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Don't overexert yourself at work

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Day seems normal, but some financial issues may bother you. Healthwise, it's a moderate day. You may work hard or switch to a keto diet in order to maintain healthy weight. Those who have been suffering from a prolonged health issue, a home remedy may work for them.

You may get some free time to spend with your friends or attend birthday parties or social events today. Singles may find someone who shares common hobbies, likings and interests. Married couples may feel exhausted with the responsibilities of their families.

How have stars planned the rest of your day? Know more:

Libra Finance Today: Day does not seem favorable. Some unexpected expenditures are foreseen. You should stick to your monthly budget and control unnecessary expenses. Your emphasis should be on saving as much as you can. Don’t go for any lucrative investment plan without proper research.

Libra Family Today: Things seem moderate in terms of family. Peaceful and relaxing aura at home may give you an opportunity to unwind. Family members may plan a trip and you may be a part of it.

Libra Career Today: Day seems moderate and you may have to devote extra hours to clear backlogs. Procrastination is not good as it may hamper your productivity. It is better to take someone’s help if you are stuck rather than spending more time trying to resolve the problem by yourself.

Libra Health Today: Healthwise, it's a moderate day. Work pressure may affect your health, you should take plenty of rest and avoid overexerting yourself at work. Doing yoga or including an outdoor game in your daily routine may help fighting the stress.

Libra Love Life Today: You may get a chance to date someone you like. Your love partner may pressurize you to tie a knot. Some may enjoy their singlehood. You may have to make some extra efforts to get the things right with your spouse. Be a good listener.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

