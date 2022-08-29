Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Prior investment will reap reward

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Prior investment will reap reward

horoscope
Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for August 29, 2022 suggests, if you've been thinking about buying a new car, now is the time to do it.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Aquarians prior investments will reap significant financial rewards.
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians prior investments will reap significant financial rewards. If you've been thinking about buying a new car, now is the time to do it. Your family and relatives will be your source of strength and support. It is needless to say that you will enjoy every bit of it. Make way for new beginnings as you are about to experience one of the best moments in your life. For graphic and web designers, there are promising job prospects. You are at the height of your creativity and dazzle people with your original designs. Today is the day to address the problem and make changes if your weight is constantly rising. Although it won't happen immediately, starting now will eventually provide results. Those who are single should refrain from entering a new relationship because it might not work out in the long term.

Aquarius Finance Today You won't have any troubles with money today, and your financial situation will be more or less stable. You will finally find a solution to a legal issue that has been bothering you for a while, creating new sources of money for you.

Aquarius Family Today Your family members will be very proud and they will offer support whenever possible. Your relatives can be your source of concern and some of them can be really nasty. Try to bear them as much as possible and initiate friendly relations with them.

Aquarius Career Today You have a good probability of getting promoted. At work, media workers are likely to encounter some difficult tasks. The difficulties Aquarians encounter will bring forth the best qualities.

Aquarius Health Today Overall, you'll be in good health, but you still need to take precautions to protect it. Maintain your diet and exercise routine because you will profit from it.

Aquarius Love Life Today If you want everything to go well, you need to pay close attention to your love life. Married couples would wisely avoid hurting their partners' sentiments as this could result in serious issues between the two.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
horoscope aquarius sun signs astrology zodiac horoscope today daily horoscope
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP