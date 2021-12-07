Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 6: Great news on cards

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The Aquarians are called the water bearer of the zodiac. You are tuned with your connection to the universe. Your uniqueness reflects in everything that you do. You function on music. You are selective introverts who connect with fewer people and interact with everyone. Aqua you are a smart individual who creates knowledge based on personal experiences. You are a rebel who fights for rights. You value independence more than anything and hate being categorized or put into a box.

Aquarius Finance Today

Know the fact that money comes to us in the form of waves. There were ups and downs for you earlier to the point of exertion. Today is when you will find a new opportunity or solution to get things in your favour.

Aquarius Family Today

A family get-together is possible where you may encounter some unwanted relatives. Avoid disagreements or arguments in the family today because of them and have fun with your family. Find reasons to show appreciation to your loved ones for their efforts.

Aquarius Career Today

You have recently got an opportunity or project at your work, or you may get this opportunity today. Your boss or extreme superior is going to be impressed with your work today. So just stay focused and show them your work in your way. All the best!

Aquarius Health Today

You always desire to make good choices when it comes to your health. It is a great day to make it possible. You are always good at sticking to the plans so make a diet chart for yourself and follow it gently, do not leave it in the middle.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love partner will get impressed with you today as you will be appreciating their efforts for you, your family and other significant ones in your life. You can expect a good day in your personal life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026