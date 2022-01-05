Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 5: Career front seems good

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you may make your intellect your best asset and climb the ladder to success steadily. Your fresh ideas may bring victory in almost every aspect of life. Your wit and charm are likely to bring you closer to people who matter to you most. Your deep sense of accomplishment and knowledge gathered in the past may come in handy when the need arises. You may get to enjoy your personal space more than ever before. Keeping eccentricities aside may help you flourish. Your curiosity may lead you to leadership roles. You may step away from the herd and chart a path for your own self. Do not stick to the regular. Matters related to property may need legal intervention, as minor loopholes may cost you dearly. Keep travel plans for another time.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, small profits are indicated from a side business. However, keeping a tab on your over expenditures may save you from a monetary crunch. Spend wisely to secure a better future.

Aquarius Family Today

At home, you are likely to experience emotional upheaval. Children might not stand up to your expectations. Health of a family elder may cause stress. Take time to handle every situation patiently to save your domestic peace.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, inflow of projects may increase, keeping you on your toes. You may handle work pressure calmly, which is likely to impress your seniors. Keep up the good work and you may be suitably rewarded for it.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, you may take a day off from work to relax and rejuvenate. This may add to your healthy life. The benefits of strenuous physical activity and yoga are likely to show their effects on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may meet someone interesting, with whom you are likely to start a new relationship. You may enjoy quiet time together, which may help you increase your level of comfort and intimacy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026