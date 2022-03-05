Aquarius Daily Horoscope for March 05: Don’t have too high expectations

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Being the last air sign in the whole zodiac list, the true Aquarian sign is extremely progressive, a revolutionary and an innovative soul. Represented by the image of a water bearer, they are capable of living a fulfilling life. It is no doubt that they are the most humanitarian sign of the entire list. Today you would like to be surrounded with like minded people and make the most of your day by indulging in some of the recreational activities.

Aquarius Finance Today

Don’t have too high expectations from your finances today. It is going to be just another day with usual routine and follow ups. However, planning for future investments at this time can be beneficial for you. Things will improve in evening time.

Aquarius Family Today

You are literally craving for some good family time now. You have been kept busy with your work commitments and now is the right time to enjoy the rewards of your consistency. You may be pleased with the visit of an unexpected relative.

Aquarius Career Today

You are a career freak and that is what your boss likes about you. He/she is in complete praise of your working style and will boost about it in front of your juniors at work. Students will have to be extra careful about their revision practice.

Aquarius Health Today

Health wise it is going to be an okay day for you. You will feel somewhat lazy in the middle of the day and might want to have a small nap. Take care of your eyes and sit too long in front of screens to avoid irritation and itching.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you as predicted by your planetary positions. If you are seeking commitment from long time, it is right time to propose your loved one. Plan some small surprises, go out for date, everything will work perfect.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026