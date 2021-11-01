Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 01: We see profits on cards!

Dear Aquarius, keep strict control over your rebellious nature or it could harm your interests. Today is a very profitable day as far as your finances are concerned. You will trump cacophony in your domestic relationships.
You love to express yourself in an artistic way and indulge in creative activities.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:22 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your enthusiasm will be at its peak and you will try your hands at new things to test your limits. Communication will become your keyword today. You will be able to communicate your ideas to people who matter - your colleagues and your loved ones - who will respond positively to them. You will get an opportunity to review the events in your life and work towards self-improvement, which will open up more doors to possibilities for you. You love to express yourself in an artistic way and indulge in creative activities. This will not only bring you fame and fortune but will also give you ample chances to prove your worth and move ahead towards your goals more quickly. You will have to keep a strict control over your rebellious nature or it could harm your interests.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today is a very profitable day as far as your finances are concerned. You can expect good gains from trading activities. Those involved in stocks and speculations will earn handsome returns. Some of you are likely to inherit an ancestral property.

Aquarius Family Today

The day is likely to trump cacophony in your domestic relationships. Children can be negatively affected by it; so be mindful of your behaviour. You need to take necessary actions to defuse the situation and restore peace at home.

Aquarius Career Today

On the career front, the day is not very promising for your professional development. Subordinates are unlikely to lend a helping hand in times of need. Upgrade your skills and make efforts to succeed at work.

Aquarius Health Today

Today your health will be in top form and you are likely to get rid of all your underlying ailments. You will be in an optimistic mood and your positive state of mind will show its effects on your physical fitness.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love for each other will deepen and you are likely to take a firm decision regarding marriage. Singles will start an exciting relationship with someone they adore. Your love life will be warm and pleasant.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

