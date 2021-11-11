Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 11: Expect good returns on money

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Rebellious in nature and unique, the Aquarius zodiac sign signifies intelligence, spontaneity and independence. Aquarians have an out of the box thinking and eccentric perspective. They can either be cold and emotionally detached, or extremely emotional. Sometimes their mind is too advanced for some people to understand. There is hardly any scope of you travelling today, dear Aquarius. Even though the thought of travelling to a far-off place can sound thrilling, you will not be able to execute your plans. Today something is off about you. You are not feeling like yourself. Perhaps your desire to do something big is not going well. And your failing efforts are making you feel exhausted.

Aquarius Finance Today

Those who are not involved in the world of business would receive additional wealth in the form of hereditary money, dividends, part-time jobs etc. You would make good money through investing in various avenues that may generate alternative revenue.

Aquarius Family Today

The time is ideal to be with your parents as you will be showered by love, affection and attention from that corner. Take the gestures in the spirit in which they are meant and enjoy them without criticizing them.

Aquarius Career Today

Things are moving at a slow pace as far as your work is concerned. At this point in your life, this is all you could ask for. You will find it easier to adapt to work and try out new ideas in your projects.

Aquarius Health Today

Hit the gym if you have not done so for quite some time. Your physical wellbeing will reflect in all other sectors of your life as you are filled with positive thoughts and feelings.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Things will eventually turn out to be in your favour. Singles may meet their new date which will just light up their evening. For couples: how about a cosy date by a poolside, dear Aquarius?

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

