Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 16: Go with the flow!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The boulders have been in the path for a reason. Remember no transformation takes place without its fair share of chaos. Accept everything, reject nothing. Be who you have always been, and you let those around you adjust. It's the time for your karma to release its thread and close the cycles. Go with the flow and things will sort smoothly. A good time to level up your spirituality, by travelling and relaxing. But remember you don't have to control everything. Responsibilities may be weighing on your mind today. A little ingenuity is all it takes. When possible give advice rather than help. You may land in a situation to rob Peter to pay Paul so be a little attentive. Too much thinking could have you feeling a little under the weather.

Aquarius Finance Today

The energies of the day are reminding you to keep the long term vision in mind and put in the work it takes. Going on the right track and working hard is what can help you to move mountains. Stars support to make you earn and grow by leaps and bounds. So, if planning to invest in property, it is the most auspicious time to do that.

Aquarius Family Today

There is no block in your path, your family and even the universe is acting as a loving parent to you. Think a little about how to manage the sense of control and strike a balance between the loved ones.

Aquarius Career Today

The world comes with its trials and tribulations and they may serve a higher purpose in your life. Stay committed to your goals and show up for your mission even if you feel like giving up.

Aquarius Health Today

It's the time for closing cycles, some old health issues may get solved soon so be relaxed about your health. Sync your energy and bring it to use for something productive.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You need to receive major downloads about your relationship for the things to keep working clockwise. Remember time is the most important investment to let the flower of love bloom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

