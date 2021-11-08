Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 8: Invest in good things

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians not only want to save the world, but they’ve got the engineering and intellectual smarts to actually have a plan on how to do it too. Aquarius’s symbol is the water bearer, which many believe represents the gifts of truth and pure intentions that they bring to the world. You may face some challenges today. Do not get scared because you will be able to go through it all. There are chances of professional profits so you should face these challenges with confidence. Some extreme circumstances could prompt you to travel. But this is not a happy visit.

Aquarius Finance Today

It will be good if you devote your time and energy in educating the underprivileged children. You may donate some of your belongings to someone needy. Your financial condition is good so you can even do financial charity. You will get along nicely with new acquaintances and will be popular among them for your good deeds.

Aquarius Family Today

Are you planning to go on a picnic with your family? This seems to be a great idea! Your kids will have fabulous time with their grand-parents, which will give you peace of mind.

Aquarius Career Today

You are not someone who likes to do things individually. You believe in collective efforts, just like you believe in collective good. Your willingness to work in a group is what your seniors consider to be your greatest position.

Aquarius Health Today

Viral cold or seasonal fevers may affect you today. You should take timely precautions and preventive medicines to guard against this. Either someone at your distant relative’s home can be ill, the news of which is to leave you shattered, or it is the loss of a dear one that has left a void that can never really be filled.

Aquarius Love Life Today

The force of your own romantic feelings is likely to take even you by surprise today. Chances are high that you will act in a totally uncharacteristic manner today and your boldness will probably be rather surprising.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026