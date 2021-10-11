Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good returns are on the cards!
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good returns are on the cards!

Dear Aquarius, it’s an amazing day for you. You have an excellent financial condition as your business is thriving and bringing good returns on your investment. All your health issues will be over and you can take a sigh of relief today.
Everything seems okay, but avoid making any sort of trip plan be it leisure or work-related.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is an amazing day for Aquarius. You will feel comfortable after a very long time at work. You may implement some tough decisions on the business front. Students may get a chance to participate in interviews conducted by reputed companies. There are bright chances for some to get selected. All your health issues will be over and you can take a sigh of relief today.

Those who have been feeling adrift from their partner or spouse will be able to manage to sort things out and have a new start. The domestic environment will be cheerful and will bring a smile to your face. Everything seems okay, but avoid making any sort of trip plan be it leisure or work-related.

How is your day planned by your stars? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

You have an excellent financial condition as your business is thriving and bringing good returns on your investment. Some may get parental property in inheritance. It is an auspicious time to buy assets.

Aquarius Family Today

You will feel relaxed and content by seeing everyone happy and in a festive mood today on the domestic front. Everyone takes part in preparing for an important upcoming event at home. Elders will appreciate your presence at home.

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Career Today

Your excellent financial condition will allow you to invest in new business and hire new staff to promote new ventures. Some may get new jobs in their desired companies and they may have to shift to new cities.

Aquarius Health Today

You will feel mentally and physically fit as your new exercise routine and diet chart will make it work for you. Some may achieve their fitness goals by getting back in shape. Aged people may opt for Yoga.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You will feel blessed by finding the love of your life as your spouse. You will enjoy the company of your partner and get enough time to develop a better understanding for each other, so enjoy this lovely time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Silver

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

horoscope aquarius astrology horoscope sun sign
