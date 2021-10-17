Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 17: Plan your day with love

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

They are self-reliant and do not expect anything from their peers. Nevertheless, Aquarians are not selfish people; they are keen on lending helping hand to the ones in need. But Aquarians really need to look after their anger. It takes a lot for them to lose their mind and shout back, but once they do, they shout on top of their voice. A daily dose of Yoga and meditation does help you to overcome your anger. A great day is waiting for Aquarians with fresh memories to add on. It would be great if you do not lengthen your tongue at any of your family member, for whatsoever reason, as it may hamper your relation. Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let’s see how the overall day is going to be.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are someone who lacks good knowledge of finance, then you should consider approaching your friends to help you out to plan your investments.

Aquarius Family Today

Some disturbing revelations may come up and change the perspective of things and cause tension between your peers. Disagreements are bound to happen when people live together. But you should remember how wisely you have handled such situations and shall do it yet another time with the same courage.

Aquarius Career Today

People working in the sales and marketing companies are likely to achieve the target. You shall also be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden.

Aquarius Health Today

A cup of green tea in the morning can lighten your day. People who are planning to attend parties are ought to be watchful about their food and drinks. Overloading your stomach can put you into trouble later on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may plan for a romantic dinner date with your partner. You deserve all the sweetness and pleasantness in the world, so do not miss out to make the most out of situations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Coffee Color

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026