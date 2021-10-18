Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 18: Tension are mounting

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are a wonderful zodiac sign, representing the water-bearer. You are optimistic, self-reliant, exceptional and clever. You know pretty well to embrace your personalities and flaws, even if that makes you eccentric from the crowd. You are a forward-thinking individual who believe to make the world a better place to live in. You value freedom and others’ opinions and ensure that everyone has a strong sense of fairness. Tension seems to mount up as the day progresses. Do not give up until you reach the finish line. Try to figure out the root cause so that the matter can be put to rest once and for all. You may go grocery shopping today or to a restaurant.

Aquarius Finance Today

While your finances are showing steady growth and are likely to improve further today. There are strong chances of you acquiring a great number of profits by renting any property. You can buy a good asset with all comforts of the world.

Aquarius Family Today

You will have a good time with your kids and siblings. Someone’s arrival in your house is predicted that will add more warmth in your domestic sphere. Your entire family may plan a picnic or brunch.

Aquarius Career Today

Watch out for your temper. You may lash it out on colleagues who may get hurt. Try explaining the reason of outburst so that things become normal between you two because you may need her/him in your upcoming projects.

Aquarius Health Today

Guard against minor ailments today. Without sufficient and timely care, a small health problem can develop into a major issue. Do go for professional consultation rather than trying home remedies.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There are no ups and downs in your relationship are predicted. You are more like to meet your childhood sweetheart and start a fresh new romance with them. Some of you may plan to meet your partner to communicate with them and clear any kind of misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026