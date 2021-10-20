Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 20: Health looks fine

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are receptive to new ideas and you are always willing to take suggestions from everyone before starting a new task. You are very discreet when it comes to managing your relationships and sometimes go out of your way to make sure your near and dear ones are happy in your company. You can sometimes be very stubborn, but giving up on this attitude will further help you to forge stronger relationships with people that matter to you most. You may receive happiness from friends or even colleagues and will make plans of spending time with them in the near future. There is not any major travel that can be foreseen in your chart. However, there are going to be some business meetings which you will have to attend.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may be happy with a steady return and improved bank balance that would be good for your wealth portfolio. Some of you may even think of expanding your wealth portfolio by investing in real estate or some exposure to commodities.

Aquarius Family Today

The domestic front does not look happy. You need to take care of the health of those close to you. However, this is just a temporary phase and with timely intervention, you will easily deal with the health issues.

Aquarius Career Today

Take good care of any task that requires writing or reading on your own. Clear out all that is left and set yourself free. Issues that do not seem as big may turn into a bigger question mark in the future.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health will be great today. You would be filled with energy and enthusiasm and this is because you have understood the importance of focusing on yourself. Keep fighting your stress demons and meditate more.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air today. You can surprise your loved one by planning for something special. If you are in a relationship, this is the best time to recapture that magic which made it so very special.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026