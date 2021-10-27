Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 24: Spend me time and relax

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day will be in your favour and you will be able to enjoy the best of everything today. Your talents will pave your way to success and your skills will help you make tough decisions. Your career graph will take an upward swing and it will help you fortify your position on the professional front. You will get to reconnect with old friends and cherish your childhood memories. An unplanned trip in their company will bring you great joy. There will be a marked change in you as your self-discipline and resilience have helped you a great deal in charting a path forward through tough times. Enjoy some time alone time and relax.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to spend on unnecessary items, which may burn a hole in your pocket. You will have to keep your increasing expenses and decreasing savings in check to save yourself from a crisis-like situation.

Aquarius Family Today

An auspicious occasion at home will give you a chance to enjoy yourself in the company of family and friends. However, some misunderstandings will bring disagreements among loved ones, turning the domestic atmosphere tensed.

Aquarius Career Today

The day will be mixed as far as your professional life is concerned. You will have to be focused on work to make a mark for yourself in your career. Thinking out-of-the-box is likely to get you noticed.

Aquarius Health Today

Today, your health will remain satisfactory. You are likely to start a rigorous exercise regimen, which includes running, jogging and cycling, to stay fit. Do not overdo it, as it is likely to negatively affect your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are likely to reignite your passions in the company of your romantic partner to spice up your love life a bit. You will have to plan something exciting with your beloved to enjoy the ecstasies of love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

