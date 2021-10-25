Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 25: Try to have patience!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your stars have planned a lucky day for you. This is all about how you execute your plans and make the most of this favourable day. Your good communication skills will help you impress people around you and get you new clients. You are also advised to listen to the opinions of other people too. Personal relationships with friends are valuable, so try to nurture these friendships. Your companion or spouse may feel left out today, so try to give her/him attention. Everything seems fine, just try to deal with the mood swings of your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Find out what else is there for you today!

Aquarius Finance Today

Your bank balance is full and now you are capable of buying a house or investing money in a business. You may blow up your savings on a short or long family trip or lend money to relatives.

Aquarius Family Today

Someone in your family may seek your guidance in choosing a career path. Spouse may be busy arranging a party at home, so try to help her/him and appreciate her/his efforts.

Aquarius Career Today

You will manage to impress superiors by putting your best in a work that needs close supervision. You may have to guide someone in the family. Those who are planning to start a new business, they need to keep a check on all aspects before investing money in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Health Today

Healthwise, it's a fine day. You will be in a good mood and plan a short or long trip with loved ones that will prove beneficial and rejuvenate you. Some may recover from a prolonged health issue.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may be a bit impatient today, your partner may be busy with something and may not devote enough time for romantic activities. You should support your partner rather than over-reacting over the situation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026