Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 28: Time to step out & enjoy
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 28: Time to step out & enjoy

Dear Aquarius, you can expect situations to be under control on the family front today. Also, a family trip outdoors can be satisfying.
Do not give up on your ideas and come out stronger.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are brimming with new ideas and are open to taking new suggestions. Your stubbornness can lead to some disputes, which is why you need to have a broad mind. Do not give up on your ideas and come out stronger. In the case of relationships, you can tackle problems quite well. Communication is one of your strongest attributes. Utilize it on your professional and family front. People will look up to you during a crisis. This is the time to harvest your plough of efforts. Moreover, your heart would remain filled with gratitude towards the Universe for paying off your efforts timely. Your vibes would motivate others around you. You might like to spend another half of your day reading a travel book.

Aquarius Finance Today

New opportunities on the property front promise profits but make sure you run a thorough market check before placing your hard-earned money into such lucrative schemes. Your monetary situation is likely to strengthen but it will be a very slow process.

Aquarius Family Today

You can expect situations to be under control on the family front today. Appreciating your children for their outstanding performance will restore domestic peace. A family trip outdoors can be satisfying.

Aquarius Career Today

Your handwork is bound to be acknowledged and rewarded since the day you begin working with your new colleagues. You will land in to a dream company in a foreign location. You might be interested in new prospects of generating income. Putting efforts will make you able to achieve growth in income.

Aquarius Health Today

Low levels of energy and poor stamina are indicated for the day. This is not at all surprising, considering the demands that you have recently been putting on your health. If feeling unwell or lethargic, you can spend the time leisurely at your home.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Take time out to spend with your romantic partner. Some of you are likely to go through a rough conversation with the one you love. Take time to think it through and avoid digging things from the past. Do not make hasty decisions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope aquarius
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

 Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of financial decisions

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 28: Peace and harmony prevails

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 28: Life seems back on track

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of manipulation
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP