Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 29: Indeed a good day

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are going to have a good day. Your communication skills or quality of interactions with people will get you some clients or meet someone influential who can help improve your life spiritually and financially. Students will find the right path in life and stick to it. Some will manage to resolve current conflict on the family front.

Some may plan a trip abroad soon. This is the right time to consolidate all the relationships you have been neglecting for a long time. Someone in the office may be impressed with your creative ideas and give you compliments.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may get money coming in from unexpected sources. This is a lucky day to win a game of chance. You should not miss any business-related work as it is connected to money. Some may go for light shopping.

Aquarius Family Today

You need to care for all your relationships including siblings, parents, friends and extended family. You should realize they are your support system and important to you.

Aquarius Career Today

Remain confident at work and take on extra responsibility. It may take your extra time and efforts to get the desired outcomes, but you make it happen with your determination. All your hard work and efforts will be recognized.

Aquarius Health Today

Some will feel full of optimism and energy today. You may also receive valuable health advice from experts. Those who want to stimulate their soul, mind and body, they should go for spa or full body massage.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It is the time to nurture your romantic relationship and make your partner realize how important he/she is for you. Showing some romantic gestures will help strengthen your relationship and rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026