Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 30: Keep conflicts at bay

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you need to be careful with respect to whom you trust. Be vigilant as the possibility of being taken for a ride or fraud is high. It is advised not to share any secrets related to your career or personal life as some people may use this information against you. Use your time constructively; keep on good terms with the people who are important to you. Investments related to land and property will bring you wealth. Some of you may receive opportunities to travel abroad; don't let it go.

Aquarius Finance Today

You will be able to expand your business as you possess the required drive and skills to put your plans in motion. You will meet all your expenses today successfully as your savings remain vibrant.

Aquarius Family Today

There may be some misunderstanding with elder siblings which should be handled with tact. You may also have some discord with a close family member; it is important to remain patient and kind while dealing with the situation.

Aquarius Career Today

It is advised not to indulge in any kind of argument with your seniors as it may affect your promotion chances at work. Avoid conflicts at all costs. Those looking for a change in career may have to wait a little more.

Aquarius Health Today

You are likely to feel remarkably relaxed and physically fit today; make sure this good feeling continues to last with regular exercise. If you are a diabetic, please follow your doctor's advice completely and regularly monitor blood sugar levels.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Expect a new beginning in your love life as you may meet someone you are attracted to. This could be an old friend, an acquaintance or someone you recently met. People in a relationship may decide to formalize their bond and decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

