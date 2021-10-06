Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 6: Use your energy positively

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day begins favourably for you especially after you may have had a bit of a rough time during the last few days. Your fortitude combined with your hard work will bear fruits and you will bounce back strong in all aspects of your life. Practice self-care and don't forget your worth even for one second, or else you could miss out on a golden opportunity designed especially for you today. Use your energy positively in the right direction; enjoy some new recreational activities too. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort to succeed on the academic front.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today, you need to focus on calculated risks and careful investment to gain profits. Your loans will get approved easily, making your financial position stronger. A new and unexpected source of income is likely to open up, giving you ample scope to save surplus amounts.

Aquarius Family Today

There will be an improvement in your interpersonal relationships on the domestic front and you will enjoy harmony and peace at home. Spending time with children will help you understand them better.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you will be given additional responsibilities to shoulder, which you will have to carry out sincerely. This will affect your chances of a promotion or a salary increment. Do not be distracted from the task at hand.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health will remain normal and you will experience no major problem. Be careful of your dietary habits as they could upset your stomach. Do not ignore any warning physical or mental signs or it will negatively affect your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today, the sensual and romantic aspects of your love life will be at their peak and you will enjoy a blissful time in the company of your partner. On a romantic trip together, you will get to know your beloved better.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

