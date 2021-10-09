Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 9: Expect a change

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There are many things that you are good at. You are very intelligent, make friends very easily, pure at heart and always ready to help others around them. You can be good writers as well as excellent speakers, and have a lot of interest in astrology, psychology and healing arts. On the whole, you have something very subtle in them and this attracts people towards you pretty easily. You will never betray your people no matter what the satiation might be. Today is one of the lucky days for you when fortune smiles on you. It has the potential to take you to places you have never dreamt of. Your day is backed by lady luck in all your endeavours.

Aquarius Finance Today

Do not run behind purchasing a property. Let go of the thought that you have to achieve everything because you may not get any profits in the end. You are advised not to indulge in luxury for now but to live within their means. Money will come better and the finances will get greater.

Aquarius Family Today

On your domestic front, things are pretty normal. You will have a normal routine life with your family. There are can be differences of opinions.

Aquarius Career Today

It has been a while since you have been lying low. Today you may make a decision for stepping onto something new, may be to avail new methods of income. You will feel more passionate and determined to operate from the position of strength.

Aquarius Health Today

It is important to select foods and forms of exercise that are appropriate for your individual needs. As someone whose well-being is dependent on maintaining balance, you may benefit from learning some meditation techniques.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Be careful as cheating and trickery is fast marching towards your sign. Though it will be unintentional and mild, but you may get hurt. Avoid expressing too much.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874