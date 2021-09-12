Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Slow down & relax

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Take advantage of your connection by having the best time with the ones you most love. Take the chance to discuss any outstanding issues between you and contribute to building your future partnership. When it comes to dating, it's a perfect moment to present yourself to a new person.

Aquarius Finance Today

Since you don't know what will happen and things might swiftly change, prepare for flexibility, in financial matters as well. If you make a major investment or acquisition today, you could experience unpleasant results. When the advice is offered, stay cautious and spend some time to think.

Aquarius Family Today

Don't expect your family's comfort right now. The many tiny annoyances you face will not make you feel anyway better. Give a clear laid-back approach. If you steadfastly adhere to your opinions, tensions are escalating, and mistakes will not be forgiven so soon. If you're willing to compromise, it's all right.

Aquarius Career Today

Your work has insecurity and antagonism. Don't get intimidated, only because you don't immediately have the exact answer to every difficulty. Keep outside calm, prevent worsening your troubles. Even major disasters are often over as soon as they occur.

Aquarius Health Today

Slow down, both your body and mind need more leisure than you allow with all the tasks you engage in. Respect to your body and do your health something wonderful. Pay closer attention to the mix of activity, relaxation, and fun. A massage of deep tissue often works marvels.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Don't reject your beloved if he or she raises the awful question "What is wrong today with you?" It's not shameful to have a sour mood and irritability. Of course, the reasons will be asked. Having a spouse who trust and pamper you is a gift!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

