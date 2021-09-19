Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Both mind and body are in harmony

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have a somewhat uncertain start today as things may not go as per plan. Deadlines, meetings or travel plans may need to be reworked to make them successful. However, as the day progresses by, everything will fall in place. Today, you have to deal with failure, be brave and view setbacks as opportunities for improvement. Remember, people often emerge stronger from the gloom. Your faith in the Almighty will now begin to pay off as you would be in a much better state of mind to handle unforeseen situations. If you are considering selling an old property, this may just be the right time. Generous offers are in the offing for some. If the chance to travel arises, make the most of it. This would be especially fruitful if in the company of a boss or mentor.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to receive financial support from your elder siblings. Your diligence will pay off in business which will translate into profits. You are also likely to get relief from previous loans and liabilities.

Aquarius Family Today

Roadblocks in the matrimonial alliance for the eligible on in the family may disappear, paving way for future happiness at home. Students will get relief from all kinds of problems and will be able to concentrate better.

Aquarius Career Today

Your seniors in office will remain supportive. You will get rid of all kinds of difficulties in managing your tasks and obligations; you will manage projects well and lead the team with poise.

Aquarius Health Today

Both mind and body will be in perfect harmony today and you feel fully fit ready to take on the world. A cheerful mind will enable to deal with difficult situation easily and will keep the atmosphere positive.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your personal life will continue to test you and you are advised to maintain cordial relations with your spouse. Unmarried couples may also experience misunderstandings which is likely to affect their relationship

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

