Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Pay extra attention to your finances

Aquarius

Those born under this sign are original and inventive, but can be weak-willed and easily led. Today, your positive aspects will be very much in evidence, as you brave the challenges thrown at you. However, you may need to pay extra attention to your financial side.

Aquarius Finance Today

Giving expensive presents just to cultivate an image of a big giver can put a dent into your bank balance. You can become dependent on someone for your monetary requirements if you are not careful, se don’t let such a situation come to pass. Losing money in the stock market is possible.

Aquarius Family Today

It is important to break your preconceived notions and try something you were always superstitious about. Don’t delve too much in the past by digging too deep, it serves no purpose. If you want to inculcate good habits in your kids, lead the way by setting a sound example.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are looking for a new job, this is a great time to find one. Career changes done at this juncture will benefit you in the long run. Relying on your own judgment in a matter, rather than those of others, is the right way. You can accomplish much academically by enrolling in a private coaching institute.

Aquarius Health Today

Exercising is not only important for the young, but for the elderly too, since it reverses the degeneration of bones and strengthens the muscles. Those into vigorous exercising must make space for some relaxation between exercises to give time to heal the muscles. Don’t binge on junk food to remain in shape.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may find partner unresponsive and indifferent, so instead of blaming him/ her find out how much do you yourself communicate. Remember, communication works both ways. If you suffer from negative feelings, staying off the social media may help.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874