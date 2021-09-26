Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Pay extra attention to your finances
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Pay extra attention to your finances

Dear Aquarius, don't delve too much into the past by digging too deep. This is a great time to find a new job. Rely on your own judgment in a matter, rather than those of others. Losing money in the stock market is possible.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
You may need to pay extra attention to your financial side.

Aquarius

Those born under this sign are original and inventive, but can be weak-willed and easily led. Today, your positive aspects will be very much in evidence, as you brave the challenges thrown at you. However, you may need to pay extra attention to your financial side.

Aquarius Finance Today

Giving expensive presents just to cultivate an image of a big giver can put a dent into your bank balance. You can become dependent on someone for your monetary requirements if you are not careful, se don’t let such a situation come to pass. Losing money in the stock market is possible.

Aquarius Family Today

It is important to break your preconceived notions and try something you were always superstitious about. Don’t delve too much in the past by digging too deep, it serves no purpose. If you want to inculcate good habits in your kids, lead the way by setting a sound example.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are looking for a new job, this is a great time to find one. Career changes done at this juncture will benefit you in the long run. Relying on your own judgment in a matter, rather than those of others, is the right way. You can accomplish much academically by enrolling in a private coaching institute.

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Health Today

Exercising is not only important for the young, but for the elderly too, since it reverses the degeneration of bones and strengthens the muscles. Those into vigorous exercising must make space for some relaxation between exercises to give time to heal the muscles. Don’t binge on junk food to remain in shape.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may find partner unresponsive and indifferent, so instead of blaming him/ her find out how much do you yourself communicate. Remember, communication works both ways. If you suffer from negative feelings, staying off the social media may help.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope aquarius astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Success and happiness are yours today!

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Focus on your work sphere!

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Refrain yourself from being compulsive

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Avoid traveling today!
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP