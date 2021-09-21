Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Check you career predictions

Aquarius

People born under this sign are honest and loyal, but can be detached and unpredictable. However, today you are likely to display all your positive traits and turn this day most auspicious. Give priority to sorting out property and family matters.

Aquarius Finance Today

This is the time to focus on saving money; this will be of big help when you finally implement your plan of relocating to foreign shores. Don’t invest so much as to become financially tight and find it difficult to meet day-to-day expenses. The day is not auspicious for buying property.

Aquarius Family Today

Internet can be a dangerous place for children to hangout unattended. If your child has a smartphone, it is important to understand how is it being used and who is he/ she interacting with. You may get hard pressed for time to get something important repaired at home.

Aquarius Career Today

You can receive praise from the top boss for your dedication to the job and achievements. A school project successfully completed will be a feather in your cap. Those appearing for civil services examinations may take a step nearer to completing them successfully. Those facing interview today may get cleared for the next round.

Aquarius Health Today

Despite your desk-bound job, you will still manage to shake a leg and eat right to keep fit and healthy. A family elder may get motivated to take up yoga for tuning up the body, so give him/ her full encouragement. Homemakers should take it upon themselves to make everyone eat a healthy diet.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Spouse may insist on a short vacation, so pend everything and focus on planning it. Those who are hitched may seize the chance to announce their engagement in a family get-together. You will make a long-distance relationship work by keeping in constant touch with partner. Celebrating partner’s birthday is possible today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

