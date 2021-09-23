Aquarius Daily Horoscope For Sept 23: Be focused on financial front

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are unorthodox and original people and your boundless creativity and enthusiasm leads to another beneficial day. You need to tackle all situations today with a cool head and avoid getting worked up or emotional about things beyond your control. Something accomplished in your professional or personal circle will add to your prestige and bring laurels for you. A small beginning is likely to be made in a matter close you your heart. Dealing in disputed property may not only block your money but may also bring you disrepute and tarnish your image, so steer clear of such temptations. You may need to be alert about your luggage if you are planning to travel to a distant place, as there are chances of misplacing it.

Aquarius Finance Today

Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account, so put your cautious foot forward today. You need to remain a realist and not get swayed by passing fancies and promises of quick monetary gains.

Aquarius Family Today

The elderly in the family might get involved and solve domestic dispute, bringing reconciliation in family matters. Organizing an auspicious ceremony or function at home will enable to meet all members after a hiatus.

Aquarius Career Today

Today, you need to be at your aggressive best, as the day will bring numerous circumstances or opportunities where you will be able to prove your efficiency and skill. Your performance in a creative field will leave those who matter totally impressed.

Aquarius Health Today

Remarkable improvement in an aliment you are suffering from is indicated today, bringing much relief to your

Aquarius Love Life Today

Enjoying the company of the one you love cannot be ruled out as your romantic getaway plans materialize today. You will find your spouse ready to extend his/her support in whatever endeavor you choose to undertake.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874