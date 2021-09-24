Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: It's a wonderful day
Aquarius Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: It's a wonderful day

Dear Aquarius, you will find the day turning wonderful, thanks to your positive traits. You may find yourself in the throes of passion with love.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Today, you will find the day turning wonderful, thanks to your positive traits.

People born under this sign are original and inventive, but can behave unemotional and detached too. Today, you will find the day turning wonderful, thanks to your positive traits. However, you must take steps to be safe while travelling.

 

Aquarius Finance Today

 

After a long time, you will find your coffers filling up again as your income increases. Property and money are likely to be bestowed upon you through inheritance. Don’t just expect an increase in bonus, as it was always a foregone conclusion, but also a pat on the back in the job you are currently holding.

 

Aquarius Family Today

 

You will get the opportunity to develop the talent within you that is set to reach its brilliance. If you maintain a positive attitude, you can pull out of any adversity. Homemakers can have a fulfilling time today in giving a new look to the décor by rearranging furniture and buying new curtains.   

 

Aquarius Career Today

It may take some time to realise your long-term academic goals, so continue to do whatever you are doing with full dedication. You will have to live up to the challenge of cracking a competitive exam. Those in a touring job may start short business trips to other metros in their assigned region. 

 

Aquarius Health Today

 

You may take a pause from your diet plan, but don’t make it too long, as you can go back where you started. You can envy people with fit bodies, but will remain lethargic in doing something about yours. Don’t plan on joining a gym, when you know you will never be regular in it.  

 

Aquarius Love Life Today

 

Spouse seems most considerate today and may plan a trip to another city with you. A friend’s marriage may get you introduced to someone who may become your future lover. You may find yourself in the throes of passion with the one you love, making the evening simply sublime!

 

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

