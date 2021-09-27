Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: New opportunities await in career

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, you possess a strong personality and you are clear in your head. You know what you have to do in life and you do it without fail. Today, you are likely to undertake a foreign trip, which will help you in the long run- in your business or field of work. You will keep facing challenges on a daily basis and your consistent efforts will help you solve them in no time. There might be ups and downs but that will not stop you from achieving your targets. You will sail past unexpected problems, periods of tension and unfavourable situations without flinching. Students will have to work harder on the academic front. Property matters will work in your favour.

Aquarius Finance Today

An additional source of income is likely to come your way today, which you must consider to keep a steady inflow of cash coming in. Your foreign business dealings will also bring profits and it will help you invest the surplus money in stocks.

Aquarius Family Today

Today, you are likely to find that your interpersonal relationships with family members are improving and you will get to understand each other better. News of purchase of your own property will make everyone happy, spreading cheer at home.

Aquarius Career Today

Those looking to switch to a new job are likely to find success in their endeavours. Others will have to work hard towards attaining their much-needed salary increment and a relaxing break from work.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health will be very good and you will find relief from minor colds and itches that had been bothering you for long. Taking the help of Pilates and yoga will help you not just attain a healthy body but will also give you peace of mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today is a good day to express your heartfelt desires to your romantic partner to understand each other better. Your beloved is likely to surprise you with the marriage question, giving you the much-needed joy and relief in your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874