horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: No hurdles in plans today

Dear Aquarius, today's prediction says that you will have an amazing time to plan trips with your friends and family. You won't face any big issues that would bother your existence in an unfavourable manner.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
You are straight in conveying your emotions to other people. 

Aquarius(Jan 22 - Feb 19)

You are straight in conveying your emotions to other people. At times you know what is right for you, sometimes you are curious to know everything at once which is the reason you are never consistent for one thing. You need to think and re-think before making a move. The hustle could make things unfavourable for you. Your lack of persistence makes people feel like you don’t have the required calibre to get something. But you have now got a chance to prove to them that you are capable enough for doing everything on your own or you can play in a team also. The current placement of stars’indicate a great time to plan a trip with your friends or family, both ways you will be at peace. This trip will make you learn great experiences and will be memorable for you. You are playing safe by now; everything will be handled on an average scale. There won’t be any big issues that would bother your existence in an unfavourable manner.

 

Aquarius Health Today

Health needs care and you just can’t ignore it at this point. How about avoiding outside food when the stars do not appear to be too bright and comforting? Those already ailing should avoid skipping their medication. 

 

Aquarius Finance Today

There is no such great news about your monetary status as well, rather the budget might get unstable because of unannounced expenses. The property related issues will take some time to be sorted and get you relaxed. If you could wait, you should wait for the right time to make the right move for the maximum profit. 

 

Aquarius Career Today 

You were waiting for a moment to record your achievement, now is your time to excel. You have really worked hard for this opportunity and now you will be paid off for your labour, it’d feel like worth risking everything over it. 

 

Aquarius Family Today

The famiy relations will give you a lovely time, talk your heart out with your loved ones. You will have a great time having a great mental relaxation. But you should try to catch up with them more often. 

 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

The cupid is not happy with you, you may have a rough time with your partner. Their company will make you feel annoyed but try to clear the air among you by conversation and deep talks. There is nothing that can’t be sorted over a cup of coffee with some cookies may be.

 

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

