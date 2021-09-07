Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Compassion will sparkle your day
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Compassion will sparkle your day

Dear Aquarius, you will expose your humanitarian side and make the day amazing. You will need to be careful of time bound commitments so as not to overstep the deadline
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Things may not go according to plans on the career front, but this is life and it goes on.

Aquarius

People born under this sign are friendly and humanitarian, but can be intractable and contrary. Today, you will expose your humanitarian side and make the day amazing. Things may not go according to plans on the career front, but this is life and it goes on.

Aquarius Finance Today

You will need to remain proactive in gathering your financial resources to implement a business plan. Impulsiveness on the property front can prove costly, so double check the information before taking any financial decision on buying property. Always project a healthy financial picture to others, even if you are in financial doldrums.

Aquarius Family Today

You will happily take on the increased responsibilities on the domestic front, as you welcome a new addition to the family. By actively pursuing a dream you have harbored for long, you are likely to achieve it. Someone who visits you today is likely to spread joy, love, warmth and laughter.

Aquarius Career Today

You will need to be careful of time bound commitments so as not to overstep the deadlines. As competition hots up, you may become too competitive and aggressive. Although your competitive spirit gets the better of you, you must learn to appreciate even your rivals for their good work.

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Health Today

Opting for a low impact but high intensity routine will keep you active and feeling energized. By following your fitness routine and eating right, you are up for a radical change in the way you look and feel. Taking up an outdoor game to remain fit is possible for some.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There are days when you cannot stop laughing together, but today is the day to have a serious conversation about where your relationship is heading. If you are feeling guilty about things done in the heat of passion, remember there is nothing good or bad in love; your thinking makes it so.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope aquarius astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Social life will spice up your day

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Focus on career growth today

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: This will be your focus for today

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 7: Good news on career front
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP