Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 9: Focus on Health

Aquarius (Jan 22- Feb 19)

You are paying close attention in modifying yourself, you have been learning so much, Aquarius. You know how to deal with emotions, you are uprooting all the bad habits that hinder your growth as an individual. Applaud yourself for that, Aquarian! You are a grown up, you know that there is no shortcut to achieve success and mental peace. You will be discovering new strengths and you will know how to set up a framework to make use of them. The planetary configuration does not support this to be the best time to make a trip to a foreign land. You should wait for the right time to enjoy the freedom. What’s the rush, Aquarius?

Aquarius Finance Today

You are exploring new ways to get a profitable margin while indulging in the deals with people. You are ready to appreciate the newer ways that have come into your life. You are living in a good time. Hold on!If you are planning a big investment in some property you might have to re-think about it. It is a tricky situation though, do what feels right.

Aquarius Family Today

There are some habits that bother your family but you are not ready to quit over things for them. This might result in an argument or some unsaid frustration among you people. Try to absolve the situation through talks and don’t stretch yourself over minor events.

Aquarius Career Today

You are confident in your work life; you will also get things done as per your plans. You are honest with your work and ideals, it is good that you don't compromise over things that matter to you, you don't shrink for other’s comfort, this carries a very bold and strong image to your fellow mates.

Aquarius Health Today

You might face some health-related issues but not on a very big scale. There is nothing to worry about - you will be doing just fine with all that you have. Just stay hydrated, drink a lot of water, eat things that keep your gut healthy.

Aquarius love Life Today

You are not having a good time with your partner. Let them know that this lack of proper communication might develop an unwanted distance between the two of you. Don’t let the love and affection between you die, you have a long way to go together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874