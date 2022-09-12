Aquarius Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2022: Be cautious on health front

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) It seems a good day, you just need to be cautious on the health front. Your health may deteriorate or someone in the family may fall sick. You should be available for a sick family member or relative to offer help whenever it is needed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some relationship issues may also crop up. Don't hesitate and take the first step and clear up misunderstandings with your partner. This may help you settle all issues to rest once and for all. You may perform extraordinarily on the professional front and some good business deals are on your way. Financial stability is foreseen. Some may splurge on home decor items or expensive home appliances. A happy aura is indicated on the home front. Some may have to travel today. An old property may need repair or remodelling work.

What stars have in store for you? Read ahead:

Aquarius Finance Today: You may enjoy financial stability owing to some good decisions taken on the financial front previously. Keep your investment strategy a bit conservative.

Aquarius Family Today: Family members may gel up well and this may bring peace and harmony to the family. Some may go on trips or dine out with loved ones. Watching the movie with the spouse is on the cards.

Aquarius Career Today: The past work experience may really prove to be helpful in overcoming the challenges you might face at work. Your performance may be recognized by your seniors. Those in business may experience increased sales.

Aquarius Health Today: Some may not feel good on the health front. Seasonal change may cause some illnesses. Try avoiding street food and focus on a balanced and healthy diet. If suffering from a prolonged health ailment, then incorporating some holistic therapies may prove beneficial.

Aquarius Love Life Today: It may be a hard time today when it comes to romantic relationships. Some discord with the partner is on the cards today. However, it may be temporary if you don't let your ego take control of you.

Lucky Number: 22

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON