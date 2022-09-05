Aquarius Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: Likely to discover ideal partner

AQUARIUS(Jan 22-Feb 19) Faith in purpose and one's capabilities are likely to continue to drive Aquarians towards success and ultimately their goals. You are likely to succeed in building goodwill in your respective industry with your impeccable dealing and fair approach. If you are eligible, there is a good chance you are likely to discover a match. You enjoy the shared feelings of love with your partner. Life's challenges can put Aquarius natives to the test on the professional level. Things can remain a little tense today. You may be allocated work that is incompatible with your abilities, which may cause you aggravation. Avoid immersing yourself in any type of office gossip. Aquarius students can face issues in concentrating, which can make it difficult for them to achieve their goals. You may consider taking a short trip with your sweetheart. An overseas trip that some of you may undertake may turn out to be very beneficial.

Aquarius Finance Today Profits are expected to accrue from your entrepreneurial efforts. Aquarius natives may succeed in establishing their position in the business circle. You may spend on personal luxuries and want to increase your assets through the purchase of a home or vehicle. No need to worry because today you have sufficient money to suffice your needs.

Aquarius Family Today Today, Aquarians are likely to be in a good mood. They'll want to spend quality time with their spouse and children, which may contribute to the family's bond building. Make children understand that homework has motivational benefits. At the same time encourage them to take interest in it.

Aquarius Career Today Today, Aquarius natives may confront some ups and downs and frequent challenges at the workplace. To get your task completed, you'll have to put in more effort than usual. Avoid participating in any form of workplace gossip otherwise, it may turn out to be harmful.

Aquarius Health Today Taking care of health today will help Aquarius natives reap benefits in the future! Eat right and exercise well. You are likely to maintain an energized and healthy state of mind. Try and eat freshly-prepared food that has all the nutrients.

Aquarius Love Life Today Married Aquarius couples are also likely to experience a deepening of their bond. Natives who are single may have the possibility to join a new love relationship. It is time to make an effort to make a splash on the social front. Be courageous if you want success on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

